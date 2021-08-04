Lincoln Tech introduces medical assistant training to Indianapolis campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Lincoln Tech will introduce a new healthcare training center to it's Indianapolis campus, the college announced Thursday.
In a statement, the organization said their center aims to address a projected gap of 20,000 medical assistant job openings in Indiana.
The program will be the first of it's kind from Lincoln's healthcare division at the Indy campus.
Students will receive 880 instructional hours, and will be eligible to sit for the Registered Medical Assistant Exam upon graduation.