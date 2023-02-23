Kentucky police reunite family with monkey lost after crash on I-75

The capuchin monkey, named Max, was spotted by road crews on Thursday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky family has been reunited with their capuchin monkey after it got loose following a crash on I-75 earlier this week.

"Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol," the Lexington Police Department posted on social media.

Authorities received a call about a missing monkey, named Max, on Tuesday.

Police said Max's family was driving along I-75 when their car got into an accident. During the crash, Max got loose and his family was unable to locate him, but they never gave up hope of finding him.

Then days later, road crews working on the interstate spotted the little capuchin monkey along the roadway and called Lexington Police for assistance.

Officers were assisted by members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control and together they were able to contact Max's family and reunite them.

