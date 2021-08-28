Lebanon brewery honors U.S. military members killed in Afghanistan

As the nation grieves lives lost in Afghanistan, a Lebanon brewery is pouring 13 beers out in remembrance of the fallen.

INDIANAPOLIS — On a busy Saturday night, there was one table at Klooz Brewz in Lebanon empty.

It was reserved to honor the sacrifices of the 13 military members killed.

"A customer had purchased these 13 beers. We decided to commemorate those lost. we wanted to wait and continue their memory by leaving this table here to recognize those who have fallen especially our soldier here that was from Indiana," said the Assistant General Manager Matt McCray.

It might look like a simple gesture - but McCray called it a symbol displaying they are still here in spirit.

"We as a community especially here at Klooz Brewz and our veterans ties feel very remorseful to know we lost service members in the line of action. I also think it serves as a comforting memory to know they will never be forgotten and we can do a small part to pay our respects to those who served our country," said Mccray.

Customers at Klooz Brewz regularly support local veterans by buying them a drink through their Brewz 4 Vets Program.

However, Mccray said displaying the drinks on the table for fallen military members was a way for the community to reflect.

"It's always important to support our veterans. To understand the sacrifices that they have made. So that you or I or our children won't have to go through the same hardships and experiences that they had to," said Mccray.