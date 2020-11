Police say a disturbance between neighbors led to a person being shot in Lawrence Wednesday morning.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lawrence.

Police say they responded to the Landings at 56th street apartments around 7:45 a.m. on a possible shooting.

Police say a disturbance between two neighbors resulted in one person being shot.

Police confirm the person who fired the shots remined on the scene and is cooperating with detectives.