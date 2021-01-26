Social media post of Lamborghini traveling over 200 mph leads to criminal charges

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office filed charges against a man after police say an online video show him going nearly 200 mph on I-465.
Indiana State Police say they received several tips about a social media video of a Lamborghini being driven recklessly in November.
Police say the video shows the speedometer of the Lamborghini reached a speed of 213 mph.
Follow-up investigation by the Indiana State Police estimated the vehicle's speed at 198 mile per hour as it passed another vehicle.
33-year-old Gabriel Sleiman is now charged with reckless driving.