Social media post of Lamborghini traveling over 200 mph leads to criminal charges

Police say a social media post of a Lamborghini traveling nearly 200 mph on I-465 has led to criminal charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office filed charges against a man after police say an online video show him going nearly 200 mph on I-465.

Indiana State Police say they received several tips about a social media video of a Lamborghini being driven recklessly in November.

Police say the video shows the speedometer of the Lamborghini reached a speed of 213 mph.

Follow-up investigation by the Indiana State Police estimated the vehicle's speed at 198 mile per hour as it passed another vehicle.