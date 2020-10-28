Kountry Kitchen to resume carryout, catering on Nov. 3

It’s been almost 10 months since fire burned the popular restaurant to the ground.

INDIANAPOLIS — An staple of Indianapolis dining is returning.

Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place has fed a president and other politicians, famous singers and movie stars and the people of Indianapolis, and they're set to resume catering and carry-out, just in time for the holidays.

It’s been almost 10 months since fire burned the popular restaurant to the ground. The community rallied around owners Issac and Cynthia Wilson.

“If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t be here and when the fire happened, I called folks to come out and support financially, support and volunteer and this city showed up and showed out,” said spokesperson Regina Marsh.

Now the Wilsons are returning the love by re-opening Kountry Kitchen for carry-out and catering.

For now, the restaurant will be at a different location, 1417 Commerce Avenue, in the Ruckus Building at Mass and Roosevelt Avenues.

“You pull up and we bring your order out to you,” Marsh said.

It won’t be the restaurant's permanent location. Their previous spot at 18th Street and College Avenue is currently a fenced lot. By next summer, their new restaurant and event center open there.

“We won’t leave the neighborhood. We’re not going to abandon the community that made us who we are,” said Marsh.

The Wilsons have given back to the community for more than a decade with an annual Christmas Day meal giveaway. The pandemic will interrupt that tradition this year.

“We will definitely be back as an organization, as a restaurant, to serve our community and those in need,” said Marsh.

Another thing not changing is the menu at Kountry Kitchen. Whether you like your cornbread fried or baked, or your pork chops fried or smothered, you can order them both starting next Tuesday, just the way you like them.

They'll be Tuesday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.