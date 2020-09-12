Firefighters helps deliver baby in quick delivery

A Kokomo woman called 911 after realizing she wasn't going to make it to the hospital to deliver her baby.

KOKOMO, Ind. — 2020 has been unexpected to say the least. And for one Kokomo resident it meant finding out she was five months pregnant.

“I had went to the doctor. I was having trouble with one of my medications and I went to switch. And they said: ‘we can’t switch you, you’re pregnant.’

And I said ‘What?!’

Turns out I was five months pregnant and I had no idea,” said Heather Hunter with wide eyes.

“We had one of those COVID boom babies. Hey, we had to do something while we trapped in our houses,” said Hunter laughing.

Although the news was shocking, it was news both she and her boyfriend welcomed.

“We were living in a one-bedroom apartment and we had to find a house. We had to get all the baby stuff and we had to do it fast. And my left foot is broken, and my right foot has 21 screws in it, and so I can’t work and we were trying to do this all one income. And the lord always provides, and he made it happen,” said Hunter enthusiastically.

Hunter has a seventeen-year-old, so this wasn’t the wasn’t her first rodeo.

“The contractions weren’t the same as with my older daughter, I didn’t even notice they were contractions until I noticed they were on a schedule,” said Hunter.

So she and her boyfriend headed to the hospital.

“They sent me home and said I wasn’t in labor,” said Hunter laughing.

But later that night, in the early hours of the following morning.

“The contractions were back to back to back,” said Hunter.

When her boyfriend woke up “I was like you gotta call 911," and he was like ‘why can’t I take you in the car,’ and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna make it. She’s coming now!’ "I could feel her crowning,” said Hunter

Kokomo Fire Department answered the call.

“All these firemen come in the house and they’re all men, and there’s no woman in the house but me and I having a baby in front of all these guys I don’t know,” said Hunter smiling.

Kokomo Firefighters stayed with her in the ambulance, “I really couldn’t have done it without their help,” said Hunter.

Baby Jezrey came quick, Hunter said the ambulance was moving when her daughter was delivered.

“Being in motion when you’re in labor is not fun,” she said laughing.

“Those bumps feel way bigger,” she added.

Hunter had also hoped for an epidural as part of her birth plan, but she wasn’t able to get the injection.

She said her daughter came out in three pushes.

“We called 911 at 8:10(am) and she was delivered at 8:25(am),” Hunter said laughing.

“I want to thank the fireman that delivered her, he really caught her like a football. He was like ‘make this push count.’

‘Ok, I did,’” said Hunter.

She said a firefighter named Mr. Witt was the one who held her hand.

“Thank you,” she said with her hand on her heart.

“I can’t even talk about it without crying. That really meant the world to me. And thank you,” she said filled with emotion.

“He didn’t even know me and it didn’t matter (to him). He knew what I needed and he did it…there isn’t words for it,” said Hunter visibly moved.

Baby Jezrey's middle name is Corrine and she was named after Hunter's two best friends Jeffrey and Corrine. The newborn is now home with mom and dad, and Hunter said this means so much to her family.