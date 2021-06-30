Kids are fixing flats, changing tires and learning bicycle basics as part of summer camp

Freewheelin' Community Bikes is keeping kids out of trouble, connecting them with life skills that go beyond the garage.

The Indianapolis City-County Council recently awarded $403,000 in grants to 25 different community groups, to help prevent crime and violence in Indianapolis.

This funding mostly targets programs for young people, with the goal of addressing the root problems that can lead to violence.

One of the groups that got a grant is Freewheelin' Community Bikes.

It received $23,000 to help kids stay safe, have fun, and earn a paycheck.

In a garage on Central Avenue, you'll find some mini mechanics this summer.

Kids are fixing flats, changing tires and learning bicycle basics as part of Freewhellin' Community Bikes' summer camp.

"It is a really cool place," said Freewheelin' Community Bikes Executive Director, LaNisha Clark. "It's fun. It's everything you wanted as a child. You're riding bikes. You're learning about bikes. You're playing with your friends. You're having adventures!"

"Biking is just a really fun thing that I would love to do more and like learn more about bikes and so that's why I came here," said camper Jake Laverty-Lee. "We go on bike rides, do fun activities and each week has a different theme. It's pretty cool. My favorite part of the camp is definitely biking, doing bike rides."

Freewheelin' Community Bikes is also keeping kids out of trouble, connecting them with life skills that go beyond the garage.

Their apprenticeship program, YEET (Youth Education and Employment Training), just last week received a $23,000 grant to hire more teens as interns.

"They're paid internships for students 14 to 18 to come in here and learn entrepreneurship skills, learn those stem programming skills," Clark explained.

"We bring them into a safe environment, teach them skills such as resume building, how to fix a bike, how to become a mentor to members of the community," added Freewheelin's Director of Programs Tyre'k Swanigan. "So some of our previous apprentices are mechanics at the front shop. One is actually an assistant manager at front shop as well and then we just open up more positions for them to grow with us. Awhile back I was an apprentice myself, so I understand firsthand what they have to go through."

Nyeshia Brown, who just graduated high school, is an apprentice right now.

She's not only earning money and gaining skills, she's also mentoring younger kids at camp.

"I help out with the coordinators, help around the facility and with the kids, things like being mature, growing up, learning to do what's right, what's wrong," Brown said.

Clark says all age groups at the shop are making positive connections, while having a ton of fun.

They're bonding over biking and perhaps pedaling to a even brighter future.

"We are keeping kiddos off the street. Just don't want them bored and wandering around and creating things to do," Clark said. "We have a positive, structured environment where they can come and learn, make great impact and at the same time, earn money!"

