Sheriff's Department K-9 killed in the line of duty

Police say a Sheriff's Department K-9 died Saturday night while searching for a possible domestic battery suspect.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy died Saturday night in the line of duty.

Police say they responded to a domestic battery call where the suspect left the area before they arrived. The suspect was later located in the area of 600 south and 650 west.

Police say as they attempted to stop the suspect he fled on foot.

K-9 Diesel was released and ran into the woods. Diesel was later found along the Interstate 65.

Police say they are investigating how Diesel died.

The suspect was found hiding in a ditch.

Diesel was taken to the Sheriff’s Office where his handler and his family were given time with him.

“I am absolutely heartbroken," said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers. “I am stuck at home with Covid when I need to be with my deputies," added Sheriff Myers.