Juvenile female critical after East 30th Street crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say a young pedestrian was struck and injured early Friday evening.

Officers were called to a report of a crash on East 30th Street and Heatherlea Drive at around 7:30 p.m. That's just west of German Church Road.

IMPD said the girl, who they would only identify as being under the age of 18, was struck by a car.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police said the driver and witnesses rendered aid to the victim and cooperated with police. A blood draw was performed on the driver of the car, which is routine procedure in such incidents.