Thousands of IU students quarantined after spike in COVID cases.

Indiana University is trying to contain what administrators call an alarming increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

Thousands of students living in residential houses, eight of them Greek, are quarantined for two weeks.

All together, 2600 students are quarantined. They are ordered to stay say in their houses, stay out of class and except for meals, cancel any group activities.

IU Student Faye Bryan's sorority house isn't one of them but she wasn't surprised by the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

"Because when you come back to college everyone is just so excited and do stuff like partying, even though they shouldn't be,” Bryans said.

IU administrators said they've been particularly concerned with fraternities and sororities. There are so many students and so little room for social distancing.

IU tested students when they arrived on campus. The university just started a second round of testing on all its campuses, beginning with high risk groups. They weren't surprised by the results.

"The whole purpose of this kind of testing is so that we would react more nimbly so that we could see where it looks like this is spreading and not have to do something campus or school or statewide," IU’s Director of testing and surveillance Dr. Aaron Carroll said.

Students 13 News talked to said the university did the right thing to keep everyone healthy and safe.

"We all need to be safe. We all need to wear masks and err on the side of caution and hopefully other people won't ruin it for the rest of us," Nick La Rossa said.