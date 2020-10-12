IU Health is preparing to vaccinate hundreds of health care workers

IU Health says they are ready to begin vaccinating hundreds of health care workers as soon the COVID-19 vaccine arrives.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health turned a hospital conference room turned in to a makeshift vaccination clinic.

It may not look like much now, but when it's operating next week Nurse Kristen Kelley expects a lot of activity. "I think there will be a lot of high energy to get this started," Kelley said.

IU Health's ultra-cold freezers are ready to store 975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

If the vaccine arrives as promised on Tuesday, vaccinations will begin Wednesday.

"We feel as if this is the light at the end of the tunnel," said Dr. Chris Weaver.

IU Health will vaccinate health care workers from long term care facilities first.

Hospital employees who have direct contact with patients are next in line.

"Regardless of their role, registration staff, a physician, or a nurse," Weaver said. Custodians and housekeeping WTHR asked, "you bet," he replied.

Protecting workers from COVID-19 will be a huge relief to health care administrators who have seen medical staffs reduced by the virus and mandatory quarantine.

"Many hospitals are struggling to find nurses to cover their COVID wards. Finding more people to administer more vaccinations has been a major concern,” Kelly added.

"We have over 250 volunteers here for the first week I think everyone is ready to step up and help anyway possible." Kelley said.

For the mother of three boys, and no doubt many other workers, the pandemic has hit home.

"My mother's best friend passed away from COVID. My child's school is full of COVID. My best friend's children have COVID and are quarantined…It's personal," she said.

The clinic will run 12 hours a day, vaccinating hundreds of health care workers a day.