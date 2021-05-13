Being bothered by robocallers? Here's everything you need to take action

13 Investigates has a form that can help you file a report against robocallers.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates put together a form that can help you gather critical information on a robocaller.

Download and print copies of this form and keep it handy by your phone so you can write down as many details as possible.

At the bottom of the page, you’ll find details about where to report the information.

State and federal investigators say they want people to report robocalls even if the caller did not lose any money or give away personal information.

The Indiana Attorney General office says it investigates all reports of possible violations of the laws related to the Do Not Call list and auto dialing.

Officials at the Federal Trade Commission say all the reports they receive help them unravel algorithms used by computer programs behind the robocalls.

Consider sharing the form with other friends or family members who also receive a lot of robocalls.

Where to report robocallers using information from this form

Indiana Attorney General - You can review what is and isn't allowed in Indiana at https://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/consumer-protection-division/robocalls/.

If you believe a robocaller violated Indiana's restrictions, you can file a complaint at https://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/consumer-protection-division/file-a-complaint/. Select "Do Not Call Complaint" to proceed or you can call 1.800.382.551 to request a complaint form.

Federal Trade Commission - File a robocaller complaint at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html.

Federal Communications Commission - You can also file a complaint with the FCC at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744.

Why are robocallers a problem?

Nearly half of all mobile calls in the United States are robocalls.

Americans received more than 58 billion robocalls in a single year before the pandemic, according to YouMail, a company that develops robocall blocking software.

Robocallers made an average of more than 2 million calls to Indiana numbers every day for the last three months according to YouMail.

One of out of every six American adults loses money every year from phone scams, according to Hiya's State of the Calls report, costing victims a total of $10 billion.