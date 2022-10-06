Many neighbors oppose apartment building proposal near Broad Ripple

More living space could be coming to a prime piece of land near Broad Ripple and the White River — but many neighbors don’t approve of the current proposal.

Lindsay Scott said nature right outside her door is what drew her to Marott Island.

“The environment is a very big concern for us,” Scott said.

It's one of the reasons she does not support 225 apartments and townhomes going next door in the former location of the Willows Event Center on Westfield Boulevard. After the venue fell on tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic, its owners are repurposing the land.

Scott and Peter Lander, of the Marott Island Community Association, are among 600 people who signed a petition to put a stop to this project.

They worry about trash flowing into the nearby pond and traffic on Westfield Boulevard.

“Anybody living on the island would tell you the same thing. When crossing this road, by foot with our dog or whatever, kids, you're taking your life into your own hands crossing it,” Lander said.

The main issue, they believe, is too many people for this space.

“This current project is at least two times larger in density than what is called for in the comprehensive plan,” Scott said.

The comprehensive plan lays out the goal for land use by the city of Indianapolis.

“Every time you kind of knock down and don't align with the plan, it sets a really bad precedent for the future,” Scott said.

“We’re connecting most of the boxes,” said developer John Hart, of J.C. Hart Company.

Hart said because the construction is close to the Monon Trail, the plan allows for more residents than normal.

In talking to neighbors, however, he lowered the number of stories for the complex from four to three.

He said two studies show traffic is not an issue.

However, as part of this project, $600,000 worth of construction would add sidewalks, connecting to the Monon Trail and Broad Ripple.

“So, if not for our project, they would go on without that connectivity,” Hart said.

Between enclosed parking, a groundskeeper, and better drainage from this property into the pond, Hart doesn't see trash being an issue.

The Metropolitan Development Commission will vote on this proposal Wednesday, June 15.

Many neighbors do agree something should go in the space — but they can't agree on what that is.

“What we are asking for is responsible and appropriate development in a very suburban, environmentally-sensitive area,” Scott said.

“We've listened. We’ve tried to be responsive. We’ve made changes, and obviously the Metropolitan Development is supportive of what we're proposing,” Hart said.

Neighbors would like to instead see single-family homes or affordable housing.

If approved, townhomes would start at $600,000.

Apartments would range between $1,200 to $2,400 per month in rent.