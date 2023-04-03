10 Miami County homes bought, prepared for demolition as part of clean-up effort

In a letter to the city, Schneider Electric reported it was buying 10 homes "out of an abundance of caution."

PERU, Ind. — On Monday, Schneider Electric told the city of Peru it had bought and planned to demolish 10 homes as part of contamination clean-up efforts.

13 Investigates reported in January the company flagged 12 homes to be tested for TCE - or trichloroethylene - as part of an effort to remediate contamination from the former Square D facility.

Homeowners like Lyndi Cook reported being worried she and her family may be exposed to cancer-causing vapors.

"It really doesn't feel like home anymore," she said back in January. "It feels like a scary place because we’re not sure what’s in it."

Cook told 13 Investigates the sale of her home went through the first full week of March. She moved out shortly after, sharing pictures of emptied bedrooms.

In a letter to the city, Schneider Electric reported it was buying 10 homes "out of an abundance of caution." The letter also stated, “All purchased residences will be demolished (to allow for environmental monitoring and remediation) as permitting, utility disconnections and site preparation are completed over the coming months.”

13 Investigates reviewed some of the home test results. Including that of Renata Rairigh. Family members tell 13 Investigates her home was also bought. Testing showed low levels of TCE were detected in the then 85-year-old’s home, below what the Indiana Department of Environmental Management says is acceptable.

Schneider Electric sent the following statement to 13 Investigates: