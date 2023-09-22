Indiana Economic Development Corporation says initial tests suggest controversial pipeline plan is feasible

A 35-mile pipeline would divert billions of gallons of water each year from near Lafayette to a massive new business campus in Boone County.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates has new information about a controversial pipeline that would supply water to central Indiana.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says it has completed initial testing for a Wabash River pipeline and those initial tests suggest the project is feasible.

IEDC is designing a 35-mile pipeline that would divert billions of gallons of water each year from under the Wabash River near Lafayette to a massive new business campus in Boone County.

On Thursday, IEDC announced an initial study shows an aquifer under the river is deeper and wider than originally thought and initial modeling shows the aquifer will be able to support enough water for the LEAP business park in Lebanon without impacting water supplies along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County.

Many residents have expressed concerns about the pipeline project – especially because IEDC has been offering few details about where the pipeline would go and how much it will cost.

So what's next?

IEDC says it's still doing more testing. Results will be shared with independent experts by the end of the year.

Then the IEDC will advance the project with local and state partners.