Here's how to save money using bill negotiators

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Broz believes in a bottom line.

"I am extremely frugal," Broz laughs.

Broz, 43, lives a buttoned-up lifestyle so he and his wife can one day spend their golden years camping.

"I just get a lot of happiness from it," Broz said.

To keep their budget happy, windows stay open when the weather is nice. And cable? That cord was cut years ago.

"The only thing we retained was the internet service and that helped for a while," Broz said.

But all good things must come to an end. The bill, once $50 a month escalated to $83 a month.

"Do I call customer service? Do I threaten to quit and leave? Are they going to just say, 'OK fine bye'?" Broz asked.

Negotiating services

After some research, Broz brought BillCutterz on board, a company that that tries to get your bills lowered for you.

And the company got Broz's internet bill back down to $50 a month.

"That's much better than I expected," Broz explained.

Except this time, he's splitting the savings with BillCutterz for their work. BillCutterz gets $16 and $16 goes back into Broz's pocket.

Companies Trim and Billshark also offer a similar service.

BillCutterz founder Barry Gross said if his company can't lower your bill, you don't owe them a dime.

"We negotiate cable, satellite TV, internet, cell phones, alarm systems," Gross said. They do not negotiate medical or credit card bills.

Tips to lower your bill

If you want to take a swing at negotiating yourself, Gross said to call the cancellation department. They're the people with the power.

Next – stay quiet.

"He who speaks first loses. That's the rule of thumb. I don't care how long it takes. They'll come back and it will be money in your pocket," Gross said.

Even then? Ask for more, Gross stressed.

"Never accept the first offer that's given [to] you ever, ever, ever."

It's persistence Broz is thankful for, so he can one day live happily ever after kicking it back at a campsite.