Former school police chief resigns role as executive director of group that trains school resource officers

13 Investigates previously reported Chase Lyday resigned from his position as Avon school's first police chief last fall while he was under investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates confirmed Avon Schools former police chief resigned from his role as executive director of the Indiana School Resource Officer’s Association. The week before, 13 Investigates reported the Hendricks County Prosecutor found evidence Chase Lyday “lied,” and “failed to disclose” past discipline according to documents.

Wednesday morning, 13 Investigates obtained a copy of a notice sent to INSROA members concerning Lyday’s resignation. The message came from INSROA President Julie Smith and stated in part that "with mixed emotions" she was sharing the news that "Chase Lyday has decided to step down from his role, effective immediately." It went on to state that Lyday's "leadership and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the direction of our organization and contributing to its growth."

The notice said the INSROA board “voted to leave the Executive Director position vacant." In previous correspondence with 13News the organization reported it serves 271 members and trained nearly 500 school resource officers and officials at its annual 2022 conference.

Lyday sent the following statement to 13 Investigates:

“I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from INSROA leadership, membership and numerous others in the wake of a disgusting attack on my character. After volunteering my time for 8 years to help build the Association and accomplishing the purpose of my role at INSROA, I decided it was no longer necessary to continue in that role. I am exploring all possible recourse to address the malicious, misrepresentation of facts contained in your story. My mission to glorify God through loving my family, being a great friend, serving my community and advancing good in the world remain unchanged.”

On Thursday, Aug. 24, 13 Investigates reported Lyday resigned from his position as Avon school's first police chief last fall while he was under investigation. Documents show Avon Police and the Hendricks County Prosecutor found Lyday was “untruthful" when he applied for his position as chief.

Specifically, they say he did not reveal past discipline including that he was reprimanded for failing to check on sex offenders while he served as a reserve deputy for the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Ahead of that report, Smith sent a statement that INSROA was standing by Lyday pointing out that he was not facing any criminal charges. The statement also noted an online Brady list compiled by Level Playing Field Solutions did not include Lyday’s name at the time. A Brady or Giglo list is often compiled by prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to keep track of officers who could face additional scrutiny if called to testify.

13 Investigates learned Lyday’s name was added to the national list compiled by Level Playing Field Solutions shortly after 13 Investigates report published. Company CEO Johann Drolshagen told 13 Investigates it is not an exhaustive list of officers whose testimony could face additional scrutiny for a host of reasons, including for being untruthful. The group says it collects information from federal and state sources, as well as information “curated by journalists and private citizens.”