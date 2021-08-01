13 Investigates substance oozing from ground near Hurricane Creek in Franklin

13 Investigates has learned that over the last 24 hours, both Johnson County and IDEM have taken samples from the site on Forsythe Street.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Environmental investigators are trying to figure out what's oozing out of the ground near Hurricane Creek in Franklin. It's just south of a plume of dangerous chemicals discovered by the EPA in 2018.

13 Investigates has learned that over the last 24 hours, both Johnson County and IDEM have taken samples from the site on Forsythe Street near a walking path. Environmentalists working with the group “If It Was Your Child” are also investigating.

Walkers discovered the sticky substance bubbling up from the ground.

Last year, the EPA used an experimental method to neutralize pockets of cancer-causing chemicals in the groundwater. The agency is now trying to decide how to clean up larger areas of contamination.