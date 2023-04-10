'Deeply concerning': Former IEDC president criticizes his former agency for LEAP pipeline project

Eric Doden is blasting the state agency for its proposed 35-mile pipeline that would divert billions of gallons of water annually from under the Wabash River.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind — Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden does not like the controversial Wabash River pipeline being developed by his former agency.

The former president of IEDC is blasting the state agency for its proposed 35-mile pipeline that would divert billions of gallons of water annually from under the Wabash River near West Lafayette, pumping it to the massive LEAP Innovation District industrial project that IEDC is creating near Lebanon.

Doden refers to the pipeline plan as deeply concerning.

“The LEAP project would divert natural resources from a smaller region to support a larger one – a decision without regard for, or belief in, our small counties and towns,” Doden said in a statement. “Any state-sponsored project demands a high level of accountability. With a resource as vital as water at stake, Hoosier taxpayers deserve greater transparency than IEDC provides.”

The criticism about transparency comes two months after 13News asked IEDC for hundreds of pages of documents related to the Wabash pipeline project. The agency has not yet provided any of those documents.

And earlier this year, when the agency turned over other pipeline reports requested by 13 Investigates, IEDC blacked out large portions of the documents to hide key details of the project.

“There should be a spirit of transparency,” Doden said Wednesday afternoon during an interview with 13News. “It’s going to be a debate and a topic that needs to be discussed.”

Asked if he would approve the LEAP project and pursue a pipeline to transport water to Boone County if he were still running IEDC, Doden said the agency would be handling the project much differently.

“We would have never used state tax dollars to go buy 1,000 or 10,000 acres of land … We think that really should be the private sector doing that kind of activity,” he said.

IEDC claims the pipeline is necessary to provide water to the LEAP Innovation District and to help solve a long-term shortage of water projected to occur in central Indiana in the next 30 years.

The state agency recently released results of preliminary tests it commissioned to show whether its proposed pipeline is feasible without harming water levels upstream in the greater Lafayette area. The initial testing shows the aquifer under the Wabash River is deeper than anticipated and could support the needs of the LEAP project without jeopardizing the water supply for other communities.

Doden said he does not fully trust the data released by IEDC because it was “handpicked by IEDC” and “the same organization trying to divert the water for its own project paid for it.”

What do other candidates for governor think about the pipeline? 13News received responses from the following candidates:

Mike Braun is a Republican candidate who is currently serving as one of Indiana’s U.S. senators. He sent the following statement:

“Our state has invested too much time and money into the LEAP project to allow it to be jeopardized by the poor communication and lack of collaboration we have seen from state officials surrounding the efforts to secure a sustainable water source to meet the needs of this fast-growing region. Access to a reliable source of water is nothing new for this region of the state, and many other regions are facing similar water challenges, but for far too long, state officials have ignored the obvious need to find a solution that benefits both communities with abundant water resources and those with scarce water resources. As governor, I will focus on delivering affordable and reliable access to utilities for all Hoosiers.”

As Indiana’s secretary of commerce, Brad Chambers served as the head of IEDC from July 2021 until he stepped down July 17. As he left office, Chambers highlighted the LEAP project as one of his top accomplishments. Chambers is now running for governor as a Republican and sent a statement continuing his strong support for the project:

"The LEAP Innovation District is a transformative project that will grow jobs, wages, and improve the quality of life for a large region of our state, which we've already seen demonstrated by Lilly’s nearly $4 billion commitment to building new facilities there.

There was intentionality to the project both in locating it between our largest workforce center and one of our premier research institutions, Purdue University, and also in tackling a longstanding central Indiana water need that's been studied and not addressed for decades.

IEDC commissioned a study by a preeminent and widely respected water resource expert with national experience, and his study concluded that abundant resources are available to support the LEAP project and more importantly not negatively impact other communities. Creating opportunity for Hoosiers across the state requires a bold vision and I believe we can do that while also protecting our critical resources. If the study indicated harm for any Hoosier community, we wouldn't have moved forward with the project.

Unlike the career politicians who want to pit communities against each other, as governor I'll lead to build the economy of the future to bring prosperity to rural, suburban, and urban Hoosiers, together."

Republican Suzanne Crouch currently serves as Indiana’s lieutenant governor. She sent 13News the following statement:

“Hoosiers are expressing strong reservations about the transparency of the IEDC’s proposed water pipeline in the Wabash Valley. They’ve also asked me why the water study wasn’t done before the LEAP District was selected. A project of this size and impact must have the highest degree of accountability possible, and I call on the IEDC to explain more clearly its plans for Indiana’s water reserves and farmland.”

Republican Curtis Hill served as the state’s attorney general from 2017 until 2021. He sent the following statement to 13News:

"The viability of the project comes under scrutiny when considering the transportation of water from a location more than 53 miles away. The prosperity of the region is at risk due to ambitious growth plans that lack the necessary infrastructure and resources to safeguard local agriculture and the community's way of life.

Conversations with farmers, business leaders, and stakeholders in Boone County have revealed that we share the same concerns about these findings. I empathize with the apprehensions expressed by residents of Boone County, who believe that the detrimental effects of the project outweigh its potential benefits. It is imperative to implement measures that minimize environmental and economic disruptions before advancing with the project. Until then, it is prudent to halt the progress of this undertaking."

Jennifer McCormick is running for governor as a Democrat. She served as Indiana superintendent of public instruction from 2017 to 2021 as a Republican, but has since changed party affiliation. She sent the following statement:

“IEDC’s LEAP District Project is a perfect example of why Hoosiers deserve strong leaders who demand a rational and reasonable approach to a balance between economic development and the preservation of our natural resources. It is short-sighted and irresponsible for leaders to sacrifice one for the advancement of the other.

Strong leaders also understand it is essential to include stakeholders from the onset of such projects with the goal of governing with accountability and transparency. As your next Governor, I will demand such an approach to statewide opportunities to avoid foreseen and unforeseen consequences and unnecessary community division.”

Donald Rainwater is running as a Libertarian. He also ran in 2020 and received 11.4% of the vote, which is a record high for a Libertarian candidate. He sent the following statement:

"As a lifelong Hoosier and candidate for Governor in 2024, I have an extensive list of concerns regarding the role the IEDC plays in our state government. I believe that our state government should never put the needs or desires of corporate entities above the unalienable rights of the individual Hoosier citizen.

With that said, I believe that the IEDC has been moving forward with the LEAP District Project in Boone County and specifically with the water pipeline planning prematurely and without truly minimizing the impact and cost to the taxpayers, landowners, and residents affected by this project.

In a state government of the people, by the people, and for the people, We, The People, must always take precedence over corporate-centric economic development."

Candidate positions on the pipeline might become a big deal in the upcoming governor’s race, according to Indiana Capital Chronicle statehouse reporter Casey Smith .

“I think this could become an issue that becomes more prominent in the 2024 gubernatorial race because this overall is a massive project. The innovation district and the pipeline all together, it’s not just millions, it’s billions of dollars affecting a lot of homeowners, farmers, folks along the high-tech corridor,” Smith told 13News. “Given Doden’s criticism toward the pipeline, I think now that’s starting the conversation of the candidates [and] it could heat up even more over the next year. If it’s something he wants to talk about, others are going to have to talk about it, as well.”

13News has repeatedly asked IEDC for a meeting to discuss details of the pipeline. Each time, the agency denied our requests. Most recently, an IEDC spokeswoman told 13News the agency will contact the TV station when someone from the state agency is ready to talk.