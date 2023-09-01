Court docs detail misconduct charge against former Plainfield PD officer

As a result of the accusations against Valentin Khazin, the Hendricks County prosecutor is immediately dismissing 79 pending cases and reviewing 24 felony cases.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A former Plainfield police officer is accused of official misconduct after investigators say he plotted to make false accusations against a fellow officer and smear his reputation in order to prevent that officer from getting a promotion. As a result of the accusations against the Plainfield officer, the Hendricks County prosecutor is immediately dismissing 79 pending cases and reviewing 24 felony cases in which then-officer Valentin Khazin was involved.

The Hendricks County prosecutor filed charges against Khazin Friday, accusing him of official misconduct, a felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor. Thursday, 13 Investigates broke the news of Khazin’s resignation. The police department said that happened shortly after the police chief “initiated disciplinary actions.”

In the probable cause affidavit filed Sept. 1, investigators say Khazin tried to convince a gas station attendant to create three fake letters accusing another Plainfield officer of “verbal, physical, and sexual abuse against children in the Plainfield Community School system.” That officer is currently assigned to work as a school resource officer.

The investigators also wrote that Khazin’s motivation “was to ‘tarnish’ (the other officer’s) character. This would in turn reduce the chances of (that officer) getting promoted to Lieutenant, a position Khazin was attempting to obtain.”

As a result of this investigation, more than 100 cases are being dismissed or reviewed.

13 Investigates reviewed an email from the Hendricks County prosecutor to the county’s public defender’s office saying prosecutors are dismissing 69 misdemeanor cases and 10 infraction cases in which Khazin was the lead detective. The prosecutor’s office is also starting a review of 24 cases involving felony charges in which Khazin may have played a role. The letter states the prosecutor’s office is reviewing Khazin’s level of involvement in those cases and if they can move forward without Khazin’s testimony.

In June, Plainfield Police asked Indiana State Police to investigate Khazin, after they received a report from the gas station worker who said that an officer was trying to convince him to make false accusations against another officer. The gas station employee said Khazin said that in exchange for the favor, he would “benefit in the future with an unspecified, eventual quid pro quo.”

The gas station attendant told investigators Khazin asked him to use an artificial intelligence program to create three anonymous letters accusing the other officer of abusing children. Then, the attendant says, Khazin told him to find an apartment complex without surveillance cameras and mail the letters from there to the police department, the Plainfield school board, and the Plainfield town council.

State Police detectives set up surveillance at the gas station and recorded another meeting between Khazin and the station worker. They gave the station worker three letters that an ISP detective created. Court documents say video shows the worker giving Khazin the three notes, shows him reading them and saying, “Yeah.”

During the meeting, Khazin apparently spotted the recording device the station attendant was wearing and asked him what was on his shirt. Investigators wrote, “Officer Khazin can then be heard saying, ‘Excuse me for being paranoid. Do you understand that. I don’t want to look like a weirdo to you. I think you’re awesome, man. Everything you do is awesome.’”

When State Police officers interviewed Khazin about a week later, court documents report Khazin initially denied having seen the letters before. When investigators showed Khazin the gas station’s surveillance video of him looking at the letter, court documents say he told investigators he did not actually read the letter. When investigators showed Khazin the audio and video that the gas station attendant recorded, court documents say Khazin ended the interview.

Before the interview ended, the affidavit reports that Khazin told investigators he and the other officer had a “contentious relationship” after a disagreement at the scene of an incident about a year and a half earlier.

The Plainfield Police Department hired Khazin in March 2020. WTHR has not yet been able to reach Khazin for his reaction to the charge against him.