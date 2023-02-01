IMPD withholding bodycam of officers shooting man parked in grandma's driveway

Example video title will go here for this video

13News reviewed high-profile cases from several departments and found IMPD consistently takes longer than other departments to release bodycam video.

13News reviewed major cases for which IMPD and other agencies across the state released bodycam footage over the last year and a half. That review found IMPD consistently released edited bodycam video months after the incident occurred, while other departments have released raw bodycam video within days and, in some cases, hours after the incident.

Multiple officers were wearing body cameras when the shooting occurred. None of that video has been made public. 13News has requested the footage. That request was denied.

We now know the names of the three Indianapolis officers who shot the man: 4-year veteran Lucas Riley, 3-year veteran Alexander Gregory and 5-year veteran Carl Chandler.

It has been nearly a month since three IMPD officers shot a man who was sleeping in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. Few details and no body camera footage have been released.

Seventeen days after the man was shot, police told 13News they don't have an update on the man's condition. He was initially reported to be in stable in the hospital.

It remains unknown how many shots were fired, only that all three officers discharged their weapons. The second and most recent public update shared by IMPD on this case was on Jan. 6. Since then, little has been publicly said about the shooting. IMPD has responded on a limited basis to 13News inquiries.

IMPD also told 13News on Dec. 31, the man was not under arrest, not a suspect and that there was no indication he fired any shots.

Police could not confirm that the man had the gun in his hand.

Detectives claim they were able to confirm the man woke up before shots were fired, looked toward the officers and moved his arm toward them.

It remains unclear how the incident, which lasted only a matter of minutes, escalated to the man being shot.

IMPD said the officers shot the man after knocking on the car's window and announcing "Police, hands up."

Police later learned the vehicle was a rental and they said the man sleeping inside it with a gun on his lap was the woman's grandson . 13News is not using the man's name at this point, as it has not been publicly released.

According to IMPD's Dec. 31 account of the incident , a woman called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of her home, near the intersection of North Oxford Street and East 36th Street.

It was early in the morning on Dec. 31, 2022, when three officers shot a man sleeping in a car in his grandmother's driveway. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office told 13News the incident is still under investigation.

On Jan. 16, 13News reached out to IMPD to ask when the critical incident video would be released. IMPD responded, "Releasing the body-worn camera footage will be released at some point I do not have a timeline of when that will happen."

The denial email from the unit said: "In a major incident like this, we would refer you to the Public Affairs Office if you have not contacted them already."

Immediately following the shooting, 13News made a formal request with the IMPD BodyWorn Camera Unit for the unedited bodycam footage. On Jan. 6, that request was denied.

In a press release on New Year's Eve, IMPD said it would be releasing an edited version of the bodycam video, called a "critical incident video," which includes a summarization, in IMPD's own words, of what happened.

Over the last year and a half, community members have waited months for IMPD to release edited bodycam video or elected to go to court — like in the case of Herman Whitfield III — to make the unedited version public.

IMPD's media guidelines state the department expects to release an edited compilation of bodycam video within eight weeks of an incident.

In Sept. 2022, 32-year-old Krystal Walton was shot and killed outside a daycare in Indianapolis. Police shot and wounded the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, hours later. IMPD released video from this incident more than three months later.

This was one of ten videos released in the last 18 months. Of the ten videos, two were released in less than a month. The other eight took longer.

The case involving Mitchell took the longest at three months and the quickest — which was of officers shooting an armed man in Aug. 2021 — was released in three weeks.

It was nearly 10 weeks before police released bodycam of officers shooting and killing a homicide suspect at an east side gas station in Aug. 2021.

It took two months for video to be released of SWAT officers shooting a suspect in Oct. 2022 and for police to release bodycam of officers shooting a woman on the city's northwest side in late Sept. 2021.

IMPD also waited two months in 2021 to release a critical incident video from the deadly police shooting of a woman in September of that year.

It was nearly eight weeks before IMPD released bodycam footage of the Dec. 2021 stabbing of two officers.

IMPD took one month to release video of an IMPD officer being shot in February of 2022 and video from a July 2021 shooting in which an officer and two others were injured.