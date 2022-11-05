Nonemergency calls slowing down 911 operators

Nonemergency calls can tie up a line for those that have an urgent emergency.

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency operators say you'd be surprised how often people call 911 for something other than an actual emergency.

"Pretty much anything like overflowing sinks, 'I've been locked out of my apartment,' there’s nothing else going on," said Melanie Castille, dayshift manager at Marion County’s 911 Center.

"I get home they gave me the wrong food," one caller recently told a 911 operator in Hancock County. "It’s not the right stuff."

The complaints range from mistakes in the fast food drive-thru to spiders on the ceiling and directional help just getting somewhere.

“Ok, are you calling for directions?” asked one 911 dispatcher while taking a call.

There are even requests to be transferred.

Transferred where?

“Family, friends, anywhere,” replied Castille.

“Am I talking to somebody that can get me to a telephone in Germany?” one caller asked a 911 operator.

The problem, of course, is that it ties up the line for those who really do have an emergency and need help now.

“There may be a delay when your mom is having a heart attack and she needs an ambulance and that call taker can't get that call fast enough,” said April Heinze, 911 Operations Director at the National Emergency Number Association.

It’s a story we first told you about back in 2018. So 13Investigates decided to take another look at the issue to find out how long 911 callers are having to wait and if it’s gotten better or worse.