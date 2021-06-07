Indianapolis man gets money back after mobile banking fraud cost him over $20,000

Consumers aren’t the only ones who enjoy the convenience of depositing checks by phone; criminals love it too.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis business owner says his bank has now fully reimbursed him for several stolen checks following a 13News Investigation that exposed security problems involving mobile banking.

Robb Fine, owner of Fine Promotions, received a payment of $10,936.01 less than one week after 13Investigates showed how Indianapolis residents were caught up in the growing problem of mobile banking check fraud. It brings his total reimbursement to nearly $21,800 after thieves stole checks from the mail and cashed them without ever walking into a bank.

“Thank God this is all behind me now. I don’t think anybody understands what you go through with this kind of fraud and how damaging it is,” Fine told 13News.

Other victims are still battling their banks to recover money stolen from their accounts as financial institutions struggle to stop a trend that is now costing the banking industry more than a billion dollars each year.

The dark side of mobile banking

Millions of people now use handy mobile apps to deposit checks and transfer funds.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, mobile banking has skyrocketed. Last April alone, right after the pandemic started, new mobile banking registrations jumped 200%.

13Investigates showed multiple instances in which thieves stole checks right out of victims’ mailboxes, then used mobile banking to deposit the stolen funds.

“It’s unreal that the world has gotten like this where you can’t even use your own mailbox,” said Mary Wilson, who had a check stolen out of her home mailbox on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The banking industry has plenty of security tools to catch check fraud, and an industry trade group says those tools help banks catch nine out of every 10 check fraud attempts. But security analysts told 13News many smaller banks try to save costs by not investing in that security. And even larger banks that do use the technology to detect check fraud usually do not scan every check deposited via mobile banking.

It means many checks that show blatant signs of fraud still get through. Since would-be fraudsters no longer need to visit a bank or ATM to deposit a check, mobile check fraud is easier and less risky than ever.

“It’s not that difficult. It’s actually pretty easy to do,” said John Ravita, the marketing director for SQN Banking Systems, which provides counterfeit and forgery protection software to the banking industry. “I think the challenge with mobile banking is it’s faceless, so it is easier for a fraudster to perpetuate the fraud.”

“No question, what makes it easy to happen is the online app the bank gives you,” Fine said.

While Fine has been fully reimbursed by his bank, Harold Wilson is still waiting. The owner of Wilson Water and Sewer on the south side of Indianapolis had four checks stolen from his business totaling more than $12,000. His bank has returned much of the money, but Wilson is still waiting on $2,800 in reimbursement for checks that were stolen more than nine months ago.

“They used the mobile banking to cash those checks. That’s how they did it, and they changed the amounts and the signatures and everything. We still don’t have that money back,” Wilson told 13News.

Criminal investigations are ongoing in each of the Indianapolis cases to figure out who stole the checks, but the victims want banks to add more security to help prevent the crimes from happening in the first place.

“It’s so easy for the crooks to steal the money using the mobile app. They’ve got to make it harder,” he said.

How to protect yourself

Criminals can create a fake check and target your bank account simply by getting your personal information or by getting ahold of one of your checks. The American Bankers Association offers the following advice to help reduce your risk of being a victim of mobile check fraud: