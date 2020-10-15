2 in critical condition after crash on Interstate 65

Interstate 65 was closed most of Thursday afternoon as crews investigated a serious crash.

LEBANON, Indiana — Two people are in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 65 Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car was traveling north on I-65 in Lebanon when it struck a semi.

Investigators believe the car crossed the median where it was hit by two semis traveling south.

Medics transported the two people in the car to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis where they are listed in critical condition.

During the crash one of the semis veered off I-65 into a steep embankment. The drivers of all the semis were checked out at the scene and uninjured.