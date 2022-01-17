Inmate found unresponsive in cell at new adult detention center

Detention deputies found an inmate unresponsive in his Sunday around 7 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the new adult detention center.

The Sheriff’s Department said Jonas Mooneyham, 45, was found unresponsive and not breathing by staff members shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said staff immediately started CPR, called for on-site medical staff, and requested assistance from Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

Medics pronounced Mooneyham dead at the jail.

The Sheriff’s Department said Mr. Mooneyham was not housed in a suicide housing unit as he did not present with suicidal ideations at or after booking.

Mooneyham was being held in a detox unit.

Mooneyham arrived at the adult detention center on Jan. 15, 2022, on preliminary charges of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement.

Mr. Mooneyham’s death is being independently investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Forensic Services Agency.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an investigation.