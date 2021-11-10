Indianapolis woman killed in Johnson County crash

Police said the crash happened Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman died after a crash in Johnson County Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 33-year-old Jessica Lange, of Indianapolis, was traveling north on U.S. 31, near County Road 650 South, around 1:30 p.m. when her truck hit the back of a semi waiting to turn.

Lange was trapped in the vehicle for several minutes until emergency workers removed her.

Medics transported Lange to Methodist Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the semi was not injured.