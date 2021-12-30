Indiana State Health Department discusses new CDC guidelines for schools

The Indiana Department of Health expects to receive more specific direction from the CDC in the coming days.

INDIANAPOLIS — The surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations comes right as students get ready to head back to school next week.

State health leaders talked with school administrators Thursday about the latest numbers and the new CDC quarantine guidelines to clear up confusion and answer questions. Basically, they said that staying in class comes down to masking up and getting vaccinated.

Deputy State Health Commissioner and State Epidemiologist Pam Pontones walked schools through the new CDC guidelines for students and educators, starting Monday. "All I can tell you is buckle your seatbelts. It's going to be quite a ride," Pontones said.

For schools with a mask requirement, if a student tests positive in class, the student should stay home for five days, returning on day six with a mask. If a student is exposed in class, no need to isolate. If exposed outside of class and fully vaccinated, no isolation. If unvaccinated, stay home for five days.

For schools without a mask requirement, if a student tests positive, isolate. A student who is exposed outside of school and fully vaccinated, does not need to isolate.

If unvaccinated, stay home for five days.

The Indiana Department of Health expects to receive more specific direction from the CDC. "Those guidance documents are underway, literally as we speak, believe me, states have been clamoring for them.

A reminder, anyone older than 2 who are able, should wear a mask.

They're mandated on the bus and should also be worn during extra-curricular activities.

IPS released a statement, saying it's monitoring the latest guidance. It will communicate any updates to protocols with families soon.

Pontones stressing this is early information. "Please understand, more to come, some of this may change in the next week or two," Pontones said.