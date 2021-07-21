Indiana is among states with most Olympians

This is what we mean when we say there's more than corn in Indiana, guys.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will have something extra to cheer for this Olympics!

New data shows Indiana ties for eleventh in the country when it comes to states with the most number of Olympians. We also crack the top ten when numbers are broken down per capita.

According to data released by betonline.ag, 46 out of 50 states are represented by at least one athlete.

California is sending the most athletes to Tokyo, with over 126 Olympians according to Insider.com.

The top states with most Olympians are:

1. California — 126

2. Florida — 56

3. Texas — 32

4. Colorado — 31

5. New York — 29

T6. Illinois — 22

T6. Massachusetts — 22

8. Georgia — 20

9. Pennsylvania — 19

10. New Jersey — 17

T11. Arizona — 16

T11. Indiana — 16

However, California also has the highest population with 39,613,493 people as of 2021.



When the stats are broken down per capita, we see that Hawaii claims the top spot.

The team at betonline.ag compiled the data by taking the number of Olympians from each state based on hometown, and cross referencing that with U.S. Census data.



The top 10 states based on Olympians per 500k residents are:



1. Hawaii - 3.17

2. Colorado - 2.72

3. Vermont - 2.40

4. Nevada - 2.31

5. Massachusetts - 1.59

6. California - 1.58

7. Montana - 1.41

8. Alaska - 1.36

9. Florida - 1.31

10. Indiana - 1.20



621 Americans will represent the United States in Tokyo when the games kick off Friday.