Indiana food bank sends relief to Georgia tornado victims

Recovery efforts continue in Georgia after last month's devastating tornado, and one Hoosier organization stepped up to help.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Midwest Food Bank Indiana sent a load of disaster relief to victims of an EF-4 tornado that tore through Georgia last month.

Over 1,700 homes and businesses were destroyed in the storm, and a semi-load of family boxes arrived to Newnan, Georgia on Wednesday morning.

MFB Georgia has also sent food to the stricken area. MFB sends disaster relief through their partnership with The Salvation Army.

As a Salvation Army first responder, Midwest Food Bank can have relief on the road within 24 hours of a call.

The boxes are assembled, packed, and driven to affected areas by volunteers.

For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims.

To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate.”

On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.

Midwest Food Bank has 12 locations, including 10 in the U.S. and one each in East Africa and Haiti.