Indiana flags to fly at half-staff to honor Susan Bayh

Susan Bayh, the wife of former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, passed away last Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor Susan Bayh, a former Indiana first lady.

Bayh, the wife of former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, passed away last Friday.

Since the memorial for Susan Bayh will be held at a later date when health conditions allow, Holcomb announced that flags should be flown at half-staff in her honor from now until sunset on Thursday, Feb. 18.