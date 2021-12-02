x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

News

Indiana flags to fly at half-staff to honor Susan Bayh

Susan Bayh, the wife of former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, passed away last Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor Susan Bayh, a former Indiana first lady.

Bayh, the wife of former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, passed away last Friday.

Since the memorial for Susan Bayh will be held at a later date when health conditions allow, Holcomb announced that flags should be flown at half-staff in her honor from now until sunset on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Gov. Holcomb also asked businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

Credit: WTHR
Susan Bayh in 2016 interview with 13News.

    

Related Articles