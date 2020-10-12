Indiana among 17 states joining Texas in Supreme Court suit

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined 16 other states in supporting a Texas effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to review alleged election irregularities in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Few things matter more to our American democracy than ensuring the integrity of elections under the rule of law,” Attorney General Hill said. “It’s eminently important for the U.S. Supreme Court to provide clarity and guidance on constitutional issues of such magnitude,” Hill added.