Indiana among 17 states joining Texas in Supreme Court suit

AG Curtis Hill joined 16 other states in supporting a Texas effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to review alleged election irregularities.
Credit: State of Indiana
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined 16 other states in supporting a Texas effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to review alleged election irregularities in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Few things matter more to our American democracy than ensuring the integrity of elections under the rule of law,” Attorney General Hill said. “It’s eminently important for the U.S. Supreme Court to provide clarity and guidance on constitutional issues of such magnitude,” Hill added.

To date, no widespread voter irregularities have been found.