x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

News

Silver Alert issued for missing child

The Indianapolis Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 12-year-old Ruby Rashaw.
Credit: IMPD
Ruby Rashaw

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 12-year-old Ruby Rashaw.  

Ruby is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red Nike jacket, blue jeans and red and white Jordan tennis shoes.  

She was last seen in an orange pickup truck with dark tinted windows on Dec. 13. Police say three men were in that truck with her.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ruby Rashaw, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Related Articles