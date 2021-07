Police said Desaray Shidler has been missing since July 8.

Police are asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Desaray Shidler.

Police said Shidler has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Desaray is 4'3" tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shidler was last seen on July 8 near 512 Buffalo Ridge Drive.