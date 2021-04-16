x
IMPD investigating after IPS school bus involved in crash

An IPS spokesperson said six to eight kids were on the bus, and were checked out on the scene.
Credit: Bill Reilly / WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — An IPS bus was involved in a crash near 38th and Franklin around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. 

A spokesperson with IPS said six to eight students were on the bus when it crashed. 

They were not hurt. 

Students were checked out at the scene. Some people were taken to the hospital, but officials could not say how many.  

Credit: Bill Reilly
The kids onboard when the crash happened were then taken to school by another bus.

13News crews at the scene said four vehicles involved, including a pickup truck with a trailer. Images from the scene also show an unidentified black sedan that sustained damage in the crash. 

Police is now looking into the cause of that crash. 

