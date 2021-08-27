IMPD investigating inmate death at Marion County Jail

30-year-old Keyot D. Turnbow was found unresponsive inside a cell Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jail officials are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died in the Marion County Jail.

30-year-old Keyot D. Turnbow died Friday morning after deputies found him unresponsive in a cell.

According to jail officials, Mr. Turnbow was suffering from substance abuse withdrawal and was being housed in a detox unit.

At the time of his arrest on August 21, 2021, Mr. Turnbow was transported directly to Eskenazi Hospital after telling officers he had recently ingested narcotics.

After being cleared medically, Mr. Turnbow was transferred to the Jail.

The jail said they currently have 70 inmates in an active substance abuse withdrawal and 33 inmates on suicide watch.