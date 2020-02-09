Crews work to free man's arm trapped in conveyor belt

Over 40 firefighters and EMS personnel worked together Wednesday afternoon to rescue a man trapped in a conveyor belt. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the 33-year-old was at Indiana Railroad in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street offloading hominy from a semi-truck onto a conveyor belt.
According to witnesses the man was trying to unclog the belt with his hand became entangled in the belt. Co-workers immediately shut off the power to the machine and called 911.
IFD requested Operational Medical Directors to the scene to provide advanced care for the man.
Medics transported the man to Eskenazi hospital in serious condition.