Crews work to free man's arm trapped in conveyor belt

Over 40 firefighters and EMS personnel worked together Wednesday afternoon to rescue a man trapped in a conveyor belt. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the 33-year-old was at Indiana Railroad in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street offloading hominy from a semi-truck onto a conveyor belt.

According to witnesses the man was trying to unclog the belt with his hand became entangled in the belt. Co-workers immediately shut off the power to the machine and called 911.



IFD requested Operational Medical Directors to the scene to provide advanced care for the man.