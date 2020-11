Police say a man's death in Howard County Monday is a possible homicide.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Department says a man’s death is being investigated as a potential homicide.

Police say they received a call Monday around noon of an unconscious and unresponsive man in the area of county roads 500 East and 100 North.

Medics pronounced the man dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.