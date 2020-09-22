House passes CROWN Act; prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or style

“The CROWN Act solidifies in federal law that race-based hair discrimination is illegal," said Congressman Brian Higgins.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced that the House of Representatives has passed new legislation making it illegal to discriminate against ones hair texture or style.

The CROWN Act explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or style, commonly experienced by Black Americans.

CROWN Act stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair."

“Nobody should be harassed or discriminated against for wearing their natural hair or choosing a style based on cultural heritage and preferences, yet people face these biases every day,” said Higgins in a press release. “The CROWN Act solidifies in federal law that race-based hair discrimination is illegal.”

The legislation applies to any federally funded program, housing, public accommodations such as hotels, and employment. The Senate will still need to act on the bill.