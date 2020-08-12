Woman charged after horses found to be severely emaciated

The Randolph County Prosecutor's office has charged a Union City women with cruelty to an animal.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the neglect of several horses in Union City.

Animal control officers say they went to an address on North Street on November 15 and found four adult horses, a pony and a mini pony in a pasture with no food and a low hanging electrical line.

Police say they could see the ribs and hip bones of the animals.

Animal Control officers obtained a search warrant the next day and seized the animals.

The horses were taken to an animal hospital in Winchester where veterinarians found them to be severely emaciated.

Animal control officers notified the State Board of Animal Health who also found the horses to be extremely unhealthy.