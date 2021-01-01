Hoosiers reflect on the good moments of 2020

It wasn't a typical year by any measure, but many found positive moments amid the challenges.

INDIANAPOLIS — At times, it felt to some like 2020 would never end.

It was a year masks and social distancing, but shuffled in with all the craziness were moments of hope and joy.

Despite the quiet on Massachusetts Avenue on New Year's Eve, we found Hoosiers who wanted to share their favorite moments of 2020.

“2020 has been a crazy year, but I actually got a job promotion, so that’s good,” said Kelly Morgan.

“I’m just proud that we are healthy and, knock on wood, we never had COVID-19,” said Antonio Rodgers.

“Graduating together was definitely huge for us, even though it was virtual,” said a group of Indiana University roommates.

“I paid off some college loans and I was able to pay off my car, so that was a good thing,” said Christopher Schroeder.

For others, they said they are looking forward to what 2021 will bring.

“Found out my wife is pregnant with twins, so we are going to have two more of these little guys running around pretty soon,” said Scott with his two children.

On Twitter, we heard more good news. Jonathan Neal shared a photo of his wedding last June. One woman said her daughter had twins and another daughter got married in October.