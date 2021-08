The headliner for the festival is the All American Lumberjack Show - which you can check out tomorrow at noon.

The first ever Hoosier Hardwood Festival is going on this weekend and you still have time to check it out tomorrow.

There are lumberjack shows, chainsaw carving artists, shops, and axe throwing.

Organizers say it's all based on real life skills.