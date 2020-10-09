Hoosier remembers 9/11 with fitness challenge

An Indiana National Guardsman and firefighter will honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks with a fitness challenge.

On September 11, one Hoosier aims to honor the thousands of people who died on that day in 2011 with a fitness challenge.

Kevin Sheek is a member of the Indiana Army National Guard and a firefighter with the Camp Atterbury Fire Department.

He's welcoming others to the Carmel LA Fitness at 8:30 a.m. Friday to climb 110 floors.

"Just a little over 400 first responders died that day, so I want to be able to do something that's hard, and pushing yourself and staying disciplined through that because they gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Sheek.

Sheek says he'll have four firefighter air packs, which weigh about 10 to 15 pounds as added weight while climbing.

"Through this exercise and this challenge it definitely pushes me harder and makes me realize how much more I really love the job and how much more I really love helping people," said Sheek.

On September 11, Sheek encourages others to focus on togetherness.

"In todays world, not just because of the pandemic, but so many other things, people are so far apart and disconnected with people. It's definitely sad to see," he said. "I think it's a great thing to remember the day, not just because of the people that lost their lives, but also the day after because people came together."

Sheek says that day was about hope and togetherness.