Several homes damaged in Monroe County fire

At least three houses were heavily damaged during a fire Monday afternoon near Bloomington.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Three homes suffered heavy damage and two other had minor damage from a fire Monday afternoon near Bloomington.

The Monroe Fire District says they received multiple calls reporting the fire shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of Wickens Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find three houses on fire. Crews worked several hours to get the fire under control and prevent further spreading.

No injures were reported. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.