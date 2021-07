The Carmel Fire Department said the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Carmel fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire Monday afternoon.

Crews arrived at 10907 Santa Anita Court around 3:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front of the house and a partial collapse in the rear of the home.

Medics transported one person from the house to Eskenazi hospital with minor burns.