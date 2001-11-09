Indiana first responders pray, host ceremonies and take on challenges in remembrance of 9/11

Indiana first responders had different ways of saying "we'll never forget." Some held prayer ceremonies, raised flags, or took part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday marked the 20 year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. First responders across Indiana hung flags, participated in challenges and posted to social media saying they will never forget the lives lost two decades ago.

A Carmel police officer was patrolling a neighborhood when the officer came across a home that had put up a display that read, "never forget" in honor of the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9/11.

The next day, the police department took part in a 9/11 ceremony at the Carmel Clay Veteran Memorial Freedom Circle.

In Columbus, Indiana, there was a 9/11 remembrance ceremony where Columbus firefighters and police color guard officers presented the colors.

Columbus firefighters joined Columbus Township Fire and Rescue to raise the American flag during the remembrance ceremony on Saturday.

A tradition continued in Pike Township on Saturday. Every year, first responders wave flags at the overpass of 56th Street and I-465. It's a gesture supported by the Pike Township Fire Department.

First responders in Fishers remembered 9/11 by hosting their annual safety day. The day was full of events and they also had steel from the World Trade Center on display.

In Mooresville, first responders gathered on Saturday to participate in a hero's day celebration. Mooresville police officers were joined at the celebration by members of the Morgan County Sheriffs Department, Mooresville Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, and Decatur Township Fire Department.

The Mooresville Police Department said the ceremony honored first responders by giving each one in attendance a “League of Miracles medal.”

Indiana's firefighters participated in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs throughout the day Saturday.

The stair climb pays tribute to New York firefighters. Participants walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

The stair climb is meant to both remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives and to symbolically complete their journey to save others.

Reelsville firefighter Matt Misner climbed the 110 flights of stairs. He was joined by his daughter who also participated in honoring the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Other firefighters, police officers and medics across the state paid tribute in different ways. Some posted to social media, others prayed and some held races where first responders would run in full gear.