Indiana State Museum celebrates its collection of classic cars

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're into older cars, especially the classics, you probably already know July 9 has been dubbed "Collector Car Day."

The Indiana State Museum is marking the national day by inviting you to come check out its growing collection.

There are a handful of classics on display dating from 1912 to 1950, and curators are planning to acquire more.

Damon Lowe, a curator with the Indiana State Museum, explained that all the cars have an Indiana connection, either manufactured or invented by Hoosiers.

The collection, Lowe said, also features facts that may surprise you.

"I think when you tell people that by the early 1900s and 1910, there were 90 manufacturers of vehicles [made in Indiana] that really surprises people," Lowe said. "We were second to Detroit in automobile manufacturing. We were almost as big as Detroit."

The Indiana State Museum has already purchased at least two more classics to add to the collection, but they are not yet on display.