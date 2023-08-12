Archaeologists uncover ancient village remains

Several remnants of buildings were also found within the settlement, according to Mexico's National Institute of History and Anthropology.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The lost remains of a Teotihuacan Village in Mexico City has been uncovered by archaeologists.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts day the village around 450 to 650 A.D. This would mean the remains are about 1500 years old.

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.