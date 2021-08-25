Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Avon High School

"We had a huge storm today in Avon, and a few of the 25-year-old drainage pipes and pump systems at Avon High School simply couldn't keep up. Staff and teachers did a great job keeping students safe and dry, moving away from problem areas before the leaks got large. We're grateful to the AHS administrative team, our facilities crew, and to our students and educators for their willingness to work together in situations that demand flexibility and quick thinking. We were able to complete the day on our normal schedule and we will work to assess and repair the damage in the coming days," said Associate Superintendent Dr. Michael Sullivan.