Woman finally goes home after spending 4 months in hospital, rehab from COVID-19

On Sept. 1, she left Community Rehabilitation Hospital to head home to Fort Wayne.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cynthia Martin is on her way home, finally.

The 65-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been hospitalized and in rehab facilities for 16 weeks, ever since she was admitted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne May 11 with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, she left Community Rehabilitation Hospital to the cheers of doctors, therapists and staff who helped through the last part of her journey, building the strength to walk again. Her family was by her side.

"Thank God, thank God," she said.

Carol Stephens, one of her sisters, also got choked up.

"I'm just so happy, so overwhelmed," Carol said. "I have had my faith constantly on God the whole time, and I am so happy she's coming home."

There were several times when family members weren't sure Cynthia would make it. She was on a ventilator and not doing well.

Carol said the hospital called them a couple weeks after Cynthia had been admitted "for the end-of-life" visit.

"We talked to her and prayed and focused on healing," Carol recalled. "And that Monday the (doctor in Fort Wayne) said we're going forward, baby steps forward, and we've been going forward ever since."